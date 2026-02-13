CDR Salamander

ocean explorer
34m

That's an epic life

Nurse Jane
1m

CDR thank you for the mention of Robert E. Lee and Charlemagne!

Stature of 6’5” does seem “On Guard” appropriate! I do enjoy watching Fencing!

Our New York Turn Verein, Lexington and 85th over the Jager House, taught Fencing, as I recall … 1959… At our Annual Dinners, the Gymnasts and Fencers sat. We, little ones, were called the Fox Hounds. Our job was to fill their beef steins. It’s true, E. David Luria didn’t talk about his Berlin “De-Coding” post WWII service. David devoted himself to Architectural Photography. Only after I completed a couple of courses did I directly ask, “Did you serve? Where and in what capacity?” My mind had to digest that information and store into proper shelving, closing the door. CDR did I read “Director’s cut” Lord of the Rings? The Hobbit coffee table book was my pride and joy, 1980? Christopher Lee was a phenomenal actor! I loved getting “Lost” inside the narrative, awaiting “Rescue”! A toast to our shipmates! Memories never forgotten! Nurse Jane

