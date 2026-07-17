We’re going to stick with the theme we started yesterday…the fight now.

Today, something unique and special is taking place. I am hoping video will be uploaded later. If so, I will update the post. Via Mike Schuler at gCaptain:

Two Military Sealift Command ships have earned the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC) for the first time in the command’s 77-year history, recognizing the civilian-crewed vessels for their role supporting the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group during Operation Epic Fury. Military Sealift Command announced Tuesday that fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) received the prestigious unit award for providing critical logistics support to U.S. Navy and allied forces during the deployment. … Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is scheduled to present the Presidential Unit Citation to the crew of Kanawha during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk on July 17. A separate ceremony for William McLean will be announced later.

Impressive numbers.

During the seven-month deployment, the two Combat Logistics Force ships completed 41 underway replenishments, transferring 3.4 million gallons of jet fuel, 5.2 million gallons of F-76 marine diesel fuel, and 2,304 pallets of cargo. The crews also processed more than 160 pallets of incoming aviation cargo, enabling the strike group’s sustained operations at sea. In addition to the unit citation, 20 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) aboard Kanawha will receive individual awards recognizing their performance during the deployment.

So happy to see this proper recognition. To be a truly effective global naval power, you have to be able to sustain yourself at sea. You cannot do that without replenishment ships…and we don’t have enough, so we ask the impossible of the few we have.

They make it happen.

BZ Kanawha and McLean.

BZ.

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