CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
2h

CDR Sal, my favorite part of Friday delivers once again thanks to you. FBF is "lest we forget" for me. This is a little different, but just as important. In a prior life, the organization I was part of obsessed over "interoperability". Rightfully so, in part, because of the inability of our service forces to communicate and operate together. Interdependence is often confused with, but totally not the same as interoperable. Interdependence means I can't do my job without you doing yours. Logistics is the foundation of all combat operations, whether batteries for comm gear or "preferred munitions" delivered in operable condition at the correct time and place. This article pays well deserved recognition to the ships and crews who provided the critical logistics without which the operation could not have been conducted. In harm's way, dependent on others for their defense, but 100% on station. BZ to them, and to you for bringing this to our attention.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2hEdited

I enjoy reading Full Bore Fridays. Having a recent subject is grand!

BZ to you, sir!

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