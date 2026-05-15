CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Sean P Walsh's avatar
Sean P Walsh
8h

Sal,

Since your original posting Fr. Kapun has been nominated for canonization by the Catholic Church and has completed the first two steps in that process and was declared Venerable by Pope Francis.

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
8h

" Father Kapaun , ill himself, stood in front of the POW's, prayed, and stole food to share with the others. By his example, he sometimes forced the little bit of good remaining in these starving men to the fore. He became deathly ill but no other American was allowed to feed or treat the priest, and soon he died."

No other chaplains survived the prison camps of Korea, the only class or group to be wiped out.

This Kind of War, TR Fehrenbach 1963

The strongest among you might not wear a crown.

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