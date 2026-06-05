CDR Salamander

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Seawriter's avatar
Seawriter
6h

In my book Pacific Fleet 1941 (https://www.amazon.com/Navy-Pacific-Fleet-1941-battleship/dp/1472859502/) one of the plates (titled "Buffalo Run" shows how the F2Bs got to Midway.

They were originally supposed to go to Wake Island as part of the relieve force which left Pearl Harbor on December 17. But the Japanese landed on Wake before the relief force arrived. The relief force was recalled. It made a dogleg during the return to Pearl Harbor and the Buffalos of VFM-221 were flown off Saratoga as the force neared Midway so they could reinforce the air garrison there. The Buffalos presence at Midway was the result of a bank shot in the billiards game of the early Pacific War.

The illustration shows the Buffalos flying off Saratoga.

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Henry Gill's avatar
Henry Gill
5h

CDR Salamander - Another reminder of 'War Is A Come As You Are Affair.' I once spent a wonderful afternoon in the Hartsfield airport lounge with the legendary Joe Foss while we were trying to connect flights. While others called the F4F Wildcat obsolete, Foss vigorously defended 'his' Wildcat while flying with the Cactus Air Force defending Guadalcanal. Hands down - no contest - take it any day over a Japanese Zero. Even though they were flying against some of the finest pilots Japan had, Foss said that 'his' Wildcat held its own when flown to its strengths, with proper tactics (teamwork) and avoided turning dogfights. Joe Foss was a very humble, great and grand gentleman - that afternoon was such a memorable treat.

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