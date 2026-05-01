CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
2h

A well planned, expertly executed raid by some of the world's best at what they do: The SAS. In and out with no casualties and all mission objectives complete. I have no doubt the unit has the capability to pull something like this off today. Not sure the MoD has the ba...er...audacity, and the rest of the UK military has the mission support capability to even attempt it. Do we call it Falklands or Malvinas today? What about tomorrow?

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
2hEdited

Bloody good show. I got smashed with some lads from 42 Commando when they visited Norfolk and they are of the same caliber.

But what concerns me is the recent and reoccurring efforts to charge certain members of the British military with war crimes.

Public Interest Lawyers, current AG Lord Richard Hermer, Phil Shaver and other parasites have made it their bread and butter to crucify Tommies from Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland for violations. I'm sure they're looking into any from the Falklands. It's bad enough facing kinetic action from the enemy without having your own countrymen trying to draw and quarter you based on dubious witnesses and accounts.

How audacious and effective are future operations going to be when everything you do is scrutinized with end result being a long prison sentence.

Who Dares Wins !

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