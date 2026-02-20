CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
4h

No need to belittle your ancestor for serving on the staff of one of the better generals of the CSA. Now if it had been on the staff of Ben Butler or Ambrose Burnside…

Reply
Share
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
3h

Moon of the Bitter Cold is a pretty good tale of the Fetterman Massacre, Bozeman Trail, Fort Phil Kearny, Red Cloud, etc.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture