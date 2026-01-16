CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Tucker's avatar
Terry Tucker
8h

These stories are healthy reminders that the real hero’s are not in Hollywood and they are not Athletes.

Reply
Share
M. Thompson's avatar
M. Thompson
9h

These are always a highlight of the week. Inspiration and good for us all.

We tell hero stories like this to know that we are capable of more, and that great people have walked among us.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture