CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Alistair Pope's avatar
Alistair Pope
15h

Did he marry her?

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
12hEdited

I've heard of trying to impress your date but this is a bit much.

In 42 years I've never tried nor wanted to kill my wife but I'm sure she has definitely wanted to kill me on more than one occasion.

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