On Thursday, we were reminded what the word exceptional actually means.

Three were awarded the Medal of Honor. I tried to find a copy of the text of their citations, but they are not posted yet that I could find.

Retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. : Recognized for his exceptional bravery and leadership while leading a rescue mission while severely wounded during the Vietnam War.

Retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery : Awarded for his courageous actions and for defending his platoon while under heavy attack in the Kapisa Province of Afghanistan.

Late Marine Corps Col. John W. Ripley (Posthumous): Honored for his extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War, where he exposed himself to intense fire to rig and detonate explosives that destroyed the Dong Ha Bridge and halted an enemy advance. We covered him in March, if you’d like to read more.

If you missed it, here’s the video. Any more commentary on my part would be superfluous.

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