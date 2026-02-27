CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OhioCoastie's avatar
OhioCoastie
2h

I know an MH-47 can lift a lot of weight, but how did he fit his enormous brass balls into the cockpit?

Fullbore indeed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
OrwellWasRight's avatar
OrwellWasRight
2h

Even when you're the best and an operation is near "perfect" we are reminded that it is a dangerous profession. Someday I'd like to read more detail about this operation that was made to look easy, and was not.

The man brought great credit on himself, his unit, and his country

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture