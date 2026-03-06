CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
2h

Then Lt. Colonel Ridley took over 1st Battalion 2nd Marines sometime in the spring of 1979. It was a hulking mess, classic show me a lousy Battalion and I will show you a lousy Battalion Commander. Over at 3/2 we were on Air Contingency and ramped up, but the moment John Ridley took command everything changed. He was the quintessential “real deal.” He loved the Marine Corps, he mentored and led and everyone wanted to be in his orbit. He loved the USNA. He made everyone around better. It is too bad he is not here to receive the MOH in person. But, while too long over due, better late than never. Great post CDR Salamander, many thanks for this one.

Reply
Share
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
2h

"The things you can do when you stop believing you can save your butt." His words. Not to read his mind at that moment in time, but one can interpret he had literally "given himself to...a higher power". The physical demands of what he did...with people actively trying to kill him, appear superhuman, and almost beyond comprehension. Devine intervention? Perhaps. Full bore? Absolutely times one hundred. Medal of Honor? Without a doubt. As always, thank you CDR Salamander, for telling these tales of bravery and service before self.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture