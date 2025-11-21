I mentioned this on the paid-subscriber-only UNCLAS Read Board Podcast earlier this week, but I wanted to bring it up for everyone in a different kind of FbF.

I can’t stop thinking about this letter from the Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll.

It is one of the best things I have read from a civilian or uniformed leader in a very long time.

It is worth a bit of your time as we head into the weekend, and approach the holiday season.

One of the most difficult things for a man is to accept that he needs help. It can be one of the hardest things to do, so to do it and save yourself and prevent a tragedy to those around you who care is, in itself, fullbore.

