Fullbore Friday
SECARMY's Shows the Way
I mentioned this on the paid-subscriber-only UNCLAS Read Board Podcast earlier this week, but I wanted to bring it up for everyone in a different kind of FbF.
I can’t stop thinking about this letter from the Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll.
It is one of the best things I have read from a civilian or uniformed leader in a very long time.
It is worth a bit of your time as we head into the weekend, and approach the holiday season.
One of the most difficult things for a man is to accept that he needs help. It can be one of the hardest things to do, so to do it and save yourself and prevent a tragedy to those around you who care is, in itself, fullbore.
I have met Dan many times....he is the real deal. Yes, his memo may be idealistic, but....but, it is setting a tone for those to follow. To pause, breath and think.....about the patriot next to you. Espirit de Corps. Fortes in Fide et Opere.
Appreciate the approach to a serious problem. It has long been said that the military (army in particular) reflect their societies. Our young people are emotionally fragile / brittle, and the stresses of military life break many of them. The schools that don't teach and social media have created a recruit base that is less suited to military service than any in history. OBTW, that includes many of the current senior officer cohort. Some of whom comment here. FWIW.