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Doc Krin's avatar
Doc Krin
3h

Even better would have been a low pass over the Thames by a Buccaneer!

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Tango Fox's avatar
Tango Fox
2h

Having recently walked the Tower Bridge I am impressed by the feet, a Hunter has a wingspan shorter than a Spitfire but at 33 feet and speed of jet with a 200 foot gap its impressive. But I should also point out that precendents had been set...

https://mywvhome.com/fifties/yeager.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYdB6thCLfg

The Eiffel Tower is 74 meters wide at the base of the arch so...

Nothing taken from highly impressive RAF feats of airmanship during WW2. They have a legacy of prowess in the air.

I should also mention that Tangmere was one of the airfields used by SOE/OSS Lysander pilots who flew alone, at night unaided, deep into France to deliver and pick up things...so Tangmere is synonymous with Who Dares Wins.

Great post.

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