CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
1h

Very strong personal ties to the PI (marriage of 40+ years). There is a great (IMO) movie, "The Great Raid" which gives a (perhaps overly) dramatized recreation of the YouTube video you referenced. If you also referenced this movie and I missed it, my apologies. My wife's dad was a Filipino scout, and some of the Japanese atrocities are officially documented, but publicly suppressed for "complicated" reasons. All that to say that pulling this off was heroic, and a credit to all involved. Full Bore indeed!

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David's avatar
David
1h

...Did you know that Hollywood actually made a movie about Cabanatuan? I saw it when it came out.

https://www.amazon.com/Great-Raid-Blu-ray-Benjamin-Bratt-dp-B004SIP81Q/dp/B004SIP81Q

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