CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
6h

CDR Sal, great post. I'm half Scottish, strong ties to the UK, and the decline of the commonwealth is accelerating. Bad governance exemplified by your highlighted economic policy destroying the economy in pursuit of the "green" delusion and resultant "deindustrialization" (considered a "feature" not a "bug" by the ruling elite)...and their stated goal of creating a permanent voting majority via immigration, legal and otherwise. Toss in a mentally defective "king" who no longer appears to be head of his national Christian church, and a staggering number of members of parliament involved in the sex gangs scandal...not much more to say. And yeah, we've got problems similar enough in all areas to make one wonder if this is all...deliberate. Or something. Possibly...

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TrustbutVerify's avatar
TrustbutVerify
6h

Western countries, and governments as a whole that aren't communist, only have taxes and fees to generate revenue. Unless there is a way of increasing the flow of funds, the debt problems are intractable. Therefore something has to be done to increase revenue - generally by growing the economy so that overall taxable income as a percentage of growth increases the treasury.

So drill. Build cheap, dense energy. Grow industry.

Most importantly, transform and educate the workforce to fill those roles that we need - we don't need people with BAs to do a lot of this...but if the down at the heals BAs out there bemoaning their economic fate will get their hands dirty, they can find success. The operations of automated welders, operating/programming additive manufacturing/3D printing, CNC requires intelligence, too, and pays well. This will increase with operating automated manufacturing machinery of all kinds.

This all plays into the defense industrial base, of course, but also into funding EVERYTHING. We can grow our way out of it...if we are allowed to grow. But we need to get all the BS that retards our industry (and in this case I mean our personal and collective energy that drives us) as a country so we can most economically and efficiently achieve these aims.

We can't wander into it. We can't float into it in a malaise of purpose. We have to have purpose, direction, and vision along with the will to do it. It is cultural more than anything else, in my opinion, and is the result of the left's long march through our institutions and politics.

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