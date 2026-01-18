CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark McDonnell's avatar
Mark McDonnell
4h

Ms. Buchanan’s piece is a solid read. Set aside the ethics or morality of the Trump style of the move on Greenland. Stepping back from that and folding the move on Venezuela vis a vis China and we might be seeing the outlines of a grand strategy to check China’s designs on Taiwan. Venezuela is the energy producer for China. Europe is China’s trading partner now. We control the G-I-UK Gap and the combined leverage is very large.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dilandu's avatar
Dilandu
6h

As I said before: US-EU war over Greenland would be quite interesting to watch from Moscow.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture