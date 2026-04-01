CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Leif's avatar
Leif
5d

Spot on analysis!

I've got some buddies at the Air War College. War games against China all magically end at D+15 to avoid the embarrassment of depleted missile inventories.

It's not a problem if you don't acknowledge it!

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sid's avatar
sid
5dEdited

Loading SM1-ER's prior to landing the Marines in Beirut in 1982...

https://live.staticflickr.com/3141/2594694067_df354a47a0_b.jpg

And loading 5" 54' and ASROC forward...

https://flic.kr/p/4MbTUt

The post WWII dry bulk UNREP system was centered around reloading missiles at sea.

Then we abandoned the concept.

Go figure.

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