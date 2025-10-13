Happy 250th!
...flags and names...
Most should know by now that today is the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the US Navy. The first few months were a rush to get a flotilla fitted out.
Did you know the first ship to fly an “American flag?”
It was the USS Alfred...though that is not quite right. There was no United States at the time…so more accurately, the Continental Ship Alfred would be more appropriate.
…Congress on October 13 to authorize the fitting out of two American warships,[1] one of 10 guns and the other of an unspecified size, to attempt to capture these ships and divert their invaluable cargoes to the ill-equipped soldiers of Washington’s army. Congress decided, on October 30,[2] to specify the second vessel as being 14 guns and to add two more ships to the navy, one of 20 guns and the other slightly larger but not to exceed 36 guns. One of the ship’s owners, Morris, was a member of the Marine Committee when that committee acquired the Alfred. A second ship, also owned by Willing Morris & Co. became the Columbus at the same time.
USS Alfred
The Naval Committee of the Continental Congress purchased Black Prince on November 4, 1775, renaming her Alfred after 9th century English monarch Alfred the Great four days later, and ordered her fitted out as a man-of-war. Her former master, John Barry, was placed in charge of her rerigging; Joshua Humphreys was selected to superintend changes strengthening her hull, timbers, and bulwarks as well as opening gunports; and Nathaniel Falconer was made responsible for her ordnance and provisions. Soon four other vessels joined her in the Continental Navy: Columbus, Cabot, Andrew Doria, and sloop Providence. Esek Hopkins, a veteran master of merchantmen from Rhode Island, was appointed commodore of the flotilla. Alfred was acquired on December 3, 1775, Capt. Dudley Saltonstall in command, and became Hopkins’ flagship. On the same day Alfred became the first vessel to fly the “Flag of America” (precursor to the U.S. flag). The ensign was hoisted on the Delaware by Lieutenant John Paul Jones and documented in letters to Congress.
The “Flag of America” is still a pretty solid flag.
As today is Columbus Day, this is a doubly-maritime day that deserves a hard question.
Look at the names of those first ships in addition to Alfred; Columbus, Cabot, Andrew Doria.
Why don’t we have warships right now that share those names? Yes, we have a USS Columbus (SSN 762), but she is named after Columbus, Ohio—a place not even incorporated until 1816. We had a light carrier, USS Cabot (CVL-28) that was eventually given to the Spanish. But Alfred and Andrew Doria? Just forgotten.
A Navy that values its history should keep these names in our fleet. For our 250th, let’s ponder that now is the time to bring these names back. OK, maybe not the Alfred because she was captured, but you get the idea.
just so ya know.....FIRST recruiting station I walked into was NAVY. (my dad being Merchant Marine and eight tenths of my life dealing with (ahem) "marine" things like boats 'n ships 'n shore stuff). Navy wanted too much from that young me at that moment, so Coast Guard came up next. That didn't go well either........so, next door in line was the Corps. They didn't ask questions I was unwilling to answer to at the time. so.....Semper Fi. (our official Day beats yers, so there!)
But, I never forget that my first purpose was NAVY, .....and we Marines would be lost without you.
Happy Birthday cousins!
Great post. Don't get me started on current naming "Conventions" for USN ships!