Most should know by now that today is the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the US Navy. The first few months were a rush to get a flotilla fitted out.

Did you know the first ship to fly an “American flag?”

It was the USS Alfred...though that is not quite right. There was no United States at the time…so more accurately, the Continental Ship Alfred would be more appropriate.

The “Flag of America” is still a pretty solid flag.

As today is Columbus Day, this is a doubly-maritime day that deserves a hard question.

Look at the names of those first ships in addition to Alfred; Columbus, Cabot, Andrew Doria.

Why don’t we have warships right now that share those names? Yes, we have a USS Columbus (SSN 762), but she is named after Columbus, Ohio—a place not even incorporated until 1816. We had a light carrier, USS Cabot (CVL-28) that was eventually given to the Spanish. But Alfred and Andrew Doria? Just forgotten.

A Navy that values its history should keep these names in our fleet. For our 250th, let’s ponder that now is the time to bring these names back. OK, maybe not the Alfred because she was captured, but you get the idea.

