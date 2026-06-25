CDR Salamander

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Lee's avatar
Lee
2h

Let's go further. Time to revitalize the ASWOCs. Sonobuoys and LWTs are vital, but we need the operational intelligence that the ASWOC gives you to properly employ those finite resources. The ASWOC also gives you the ability to prioritize, synchronize and direct surface, subsurface, air, cyber, and space assets for maximum operational effectiveness. This needs to be a Fleet priority

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
1hEdited

What concerns me is that the ChiComs have infiltrated and hold sway on American academia, media, business/tech and politics.

An alarming amount of tech we develop and adopt seems to be stolen or reengineered by China . When is that going to be curtailed?

The Middle Kingdom has the rare earth advantage and will probably win the AI race.

Make no mistake, no amount of tributes or kowtowing will satisfy them.

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