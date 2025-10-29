CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
8dEdited

CDR Sal, appreciate your continued focus on the critical support infrastructure and hulls of our naval forces. A warning: unless the Military Industrial Complex (MIC TM) major defense contractors (Looking at you NG) are involved and "getting their beak wet" as part of some convoluted "joint venture" arrangement, they will covertly fight this tooth and nail. Combined with their senior military and civilian DoW officials beholden to them and congressional allies, they will "maliciously comply" with the administration's directive if it doesn't enhance their personal bottom line. Kills me to have to say this, but the number of "public but anonymous" comments I'm reading defending "the way we've always done things" (some on this site!) and 48 years of experience in DoD(W) make this conclusion inescapable. Please keep fighting the good fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Capt. Jeffrey Hathorn's avatar
Capt. Jeffrey Hathorn
Oct 29

Amen! NAVSEA has been more of a benefit to our advisaries and detractors than Navy! Pitiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture