CDR Salamander

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J. Scott Shipman's avatar
J. Scott Shipman
3h

Retired 4 star, Hank Chiles was the guy who first suggested the conversion of a few TRIDENT boats in the late 80’s/early 90’s. The remarks were published in the Naval Submarine League quarterly. One boat should be named after him.

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Jim Coulson's avatar
Jim Coulson
4h

Not only VLS launch lost, but the Spec Ops capabilities given by the SSGN's. As I recall, the Navy was forced into making those SSGN's and they didn't want to.

Why not take 4-6 more younger Ohios and retrofit them? Are the reactors really that bad? /

For that matter, Ford classes are years behind...same old issues. Why don't we keep the Nimitz's on line as drone carriers? Use them to carry/launch Loyal Wingmen drones, and all of the new drones in development. Reduced airwing, more spaces for stores and aviation or fuel for support ships, turn AIMD into a true support CAD/CAM center, making the Nimitz's into their own support ship class sailing with the Ford CVBG's. Surely we could take 2 Cats out as well, reducing manning, or replacing that manning with drone techs, and talented CAD/CAM machinists.

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