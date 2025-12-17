CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Tipton's avatar
Christopher Tipton
15h

Many moons ago while in the Marines I was in CI. In school, we were taught that NO security device or system devised by man cannot be defeated by man. It made sense then and still does now. True, some systems are better than others, but ultimately given time, money, and resources, all can be defeated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crankwalk's avatar
Crankwalk
15h

Many years ago -- a half century -- I was a Combat Signalman. Used to send and receive manually encrypted messages via Morse Code. The system then in use was paper one-time pads with a Syllabary. Not that far removed from WWII. No computers, just a stubby pencil. The other side tried to jam our transmissions, but the thing about Morse Code back then was the human ear's ability to pick out the transmission from the friendly operator amid the jamming. I imagine with AI that this would now be impossible to replicate, but I still fantasize that perhaps, just perhaps, the call might go out to the old Morse Coders to come back and give it a whirl. .- .-.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture