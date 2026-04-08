What was the most unexpectedly valuable ship in the U.S. Navy over the last 12 months, as measured by the delta between what Big Navy and the usual suspects said it could do, and what the real world asked it to do?

Well, of course, it was our Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB).

Why? It is its inherent flexibility and “white space” that future-proofs the ship and lets it function as a multi-tool for the fleet commander to modify as needed to scratch the tactical itch at the moment.

Flexibility…just a more mundane way of saying, “modular, multi-mission capable eleventy”.

They are not complicated. They aren’t exquisitely designed. They don’t have some extreme requirement, like ludicrous speed, that requires engineering compromises that cripple the net utility of the platform.

Of course, you can’t have a Navy of ESBs, but they are a flavor to the stew that makes the whole thing be just a little extra. There are even tastier spices out there we should be adding to our stew.

What am I referring to? Well, as with most industry pages from Europe, this does not tell the full story, but it gets you started.

Damen Shipyards Group has launched the NRP D. João II a Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) 10720 for the Portuguese Navy. The vessel entered the water at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on April 7. … The MPV 10720 originates from a concept proposed by the Portuguese Navy to create a multi-functional naval platform capable of undertaking a wide range of duties … and is especially suited for multi-purpose activities such as oceanographic research, environmental control, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maritime surveillance and support tasks.

Now, for those who have a NAVSEA doll full of pins, I want you to appreciate this timeline.

Following a competitive tender process, Damen signed the contract in 2024. … Building on the Portuguese Navy’s vision, Damen worked closely with its customer and strategic co-makers and suppliers to refine the design and bring it to life. This collaboration has also led to the development of Damen’s new Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) range, spanning 7,000–9,000 tons, which integrates military-grade technology with proven standardised solutions for cost efficiency and rapid delivery.

Sigh. Just look at the flexibility. Just look at the utilization of allied shipyards.

Sigh. The Euros are flexing over on Wiki. I don’t blame them.

Some are calling it a “drone carrier” — which I find rather limiting and a bit silly, but make no mistake…she can unquestionably do that mission, and that gets the eyeballs. Not having to rely on land bases for your drones opens all sorts of doors. However, let’s not play out a detailed vignette with that concept, but dive into what I see in this as the next evolution of the ESB concept.

I don’t think I need to outline all the various ways this can be of use, especially in the Pacific. Plenty of ways to up-arm this without major SHIPALTs. The extended armed version you can see next to its smaller unarmed version is a good start. In addition to the pictured fore and aft OTO 76/62 Super Rapid, I see space for everything from NSM, SeaRAM, and even our friendly AGM-114L. Just keep the Good Idea Fairy away from her…and build them in volume.

The fleet will show you what she’s good for. Get some Marines in the room. They’ll have even better ideas. The EOD, NSW, and MIW kids will get all sorts of excited.

The US Navy likes to talk a big talk about innovation and experimentation…but…if we were walking the walk, wouldn’t we come up with something like this in three years from contract to launch?

We make it too hard to innovate.

All that being said, BZ to Damen, and BZ to the plucky Portuguese.

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