CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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campbell's avatar
campbell
7h

"Get some Marines in the room. They’ll have even better ideas. "

aw shucks, CDR. Semper Fi

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
8h

These make too much sense to be adopted, I'm afraid.

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