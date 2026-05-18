CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
7h

CDR Sal, largely agree with your analysis. Couple of quibbles, perhaps important. The mullahs are the theocratic part of the leadership / government / people calling the shots. Shia spiritual team, if you will. The IRGC is the hard power, guns in the streets, 40% control over the Iranian economy "team". The government bureaucracy (the "president") is more or less the public face, but little hard power. This team wasn't always on the same page before, far less so now. IMO, the mullahs and the bureaucracy could be negotiated with, the IRGC cannot. Because they are (as you stated) truly "deadenders". They have nowhere to go, have tortured and killed the Iranian populace for decades, and know full well what will happen if they lose power. Authoritarian governments / regimes generally fall when the security forces will not fire on the demonstrating / rioting populace. That hasn't happened yet. Unless the conventional armed forces will join the populace (they have guns and organization), difficult to see how the IRGC gets rooted out...unless the food situation gets so bad that member of the IRGC start cutting deals and swapping sides. Should that occur, a genuine turning point could be seen, as in Syria. Apparently, we're not there yet. I'm optimistic the Iranian populace would respond better to the void created by the IRGC going down than the Syrians, but, we're not there yet. As a PROVIDE COMFORT vet, 100% concur on the "No Southern Watch".

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campbell's avatar
campbell
7hEdited

couple of flies in the ointment yet.....that 15% of missile and drone capability. Not a great chance that some ships' Master or ship owner will brave the chance to sail out of Hormuz with that risk remaining. world economics are in for bad, bad future coming

and......still up against the supposed "gift" offer of a nuke to Iran from either North Korea or Pakistan. until Iranian people really get a collar on theocratic wackos, or IRGC....this is a huge hurdle.

too high. no good exit anywhere

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