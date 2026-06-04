CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gathering Goateggs's avatar
Gathering Goateggs
42m

While Wikipedia is generally deserving of mockery and shame, they got this one right. Look at the photograph they chose to illustrate "Rye Whiskey":

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rye_whiskey

Reply
Share
Ron Snyder's avatar
Ron Snyder
1h

Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels will forever have this particular shame to live with. North Carolinians also have to live with his uber-partisan (Democratic) State Newspaper- The News & Observer. There is a plaque, or was, in the main entrance celebrating Mr. Daniels.

An easy opportunity for SecNav Cao to make history and make himself an even greater hero. :)

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture