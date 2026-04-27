CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

In the short run, I know how to double the capacity in the Indo-Pacific. Pull the Mt. Whitney out of Italy. Since the EU wants their own military command and it is not clear that they would not blockade the ship if we wanted to use it for purposes that they don't approve, we need to get it out of there. Plus there is no place in the Med that is not in range of missiles from multiple potential adversaries. While we are at it, we should get the Blue Ridge further from China too. Pearl and Australia look safe though the latter has many of the same political issues as Europe. Samoa would be OK if the port facilities are adequate.

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Americans for a Stronger Navy's avatar
Americans for a Stronger Navy
4h

Cut steel.

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