Michael
Excellent article as well as excellent advice. I couldn't agree more when you stated that if the Iranian people want a future, they must earn it. I hope for the best for the Iranian people.

Ultimately, totalitarian regimes fall from within when the internal security forces won't fire on the rioting populace. Iran has a complex set of police, religious police, IRGC of varying types and quality (Quds force) and the "regular" armed forces. As bad as Syria was / still is, Assad supporters had Alawi enclaves to run to...until they didn't. The IRGC has a real problem given the way they've treated the general populace. Lacking a readily accessible bolt-hole if things continue to worsen, their only option may be to fight. Nicolae Ceaușescu's security forces went down fighting, but down they went. Iran: the disaster, forty years and counting. What was, and what is. Look for pictures of Afghanistan (Kabul), Egypt (Cairo) and Teheran before going hardcore Islamist. No burkhas, headcovers, a vibrant population. Today? Not so much. This is the best chance they've had, but a sad truism is, Islamism is just like socialism, you can arrive by accident or even vote yourself into it. But you're going to have to shoot your way out of it. And that has a cost in lives and treasure.

