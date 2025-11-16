Is the Navy Missing its Moment? An Hour with Chris Servello, on Midrats.
time waits for no navy
For a decade and a half, since President Obama’s Pacific Pivot speech, there has been a rising tide in the conversation about the need to fix the US Navy’s shortfall to meet the challenge of the People’s Republic of China.
Faced with systemic and cascading failures in everything from surface ship design to maintenance, and distractions as frivolous as Great Green Fleets at sea and as serious as the Islamic State ashore, navalists have been waiting for serious action on the waterfront to match the rising tide of the strategic situation.
Rhetorically at least, the second Trump administration came in saying all the right things to give hope that, at last, we would turn into the wind.
Are we?
Returning to the Midrats Podcast LIVE this Sunday at 5pm Eastern will be Chris Servello, CDR, USN (Ret.), cofounder of Provision Advisors PR Consultancy.
*Missed it 15-20 years ago. You are witnessing the fall of Rome a la Sovietesqe USA.
Our inept and thoroughly corrupt leaders have taken us to where we are. Rebuilding our industrial base is the work of decades, when you're committed to it. If only we were lucky enough to have just that problem. Those same leaders have sold the country out, gutting the middle class, all but eliminating job prospects even while importing cheap foreign labor. When Revolutionary War 2.0 comes it will make the French Revolution look tame.