Kilroy Actual
5h

*Missed it 15-20 years ago. You are witnessing the fall of Rome a la Sovietesqe USA.

Frank Maikisch
2h

Our inept and thoroughly corrupt leaders have taken us to where we are. Rebuilding our industrial base is the work of decades, when you're committed to it. If only we were lucky enough to have just that problem. Those same leaders have sold the country out, gutting the middle class, all but eliminating job prospects even while importing cheap foreign labor. When Revolutionary War 2.0 comes it will make the French Revolution look tame.

