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North Pacific Sentinel's avatar
North Pacific Sentinel
8h

You asked what was driving the word-choice, so here’s a northern-latitude guess. “Rearming” is a verb with a direction to it: it implies someone to be armed against. “Adapting” is delightfully passive, it points at no one, it merely responds to the weather. Fontaine’s euphemism isn’t shielding Japan, it’s shielding Beijing from the sentence that would otherwise name it.

Which is a pity, because the plain version is the more flattering one. A nation only “adapts” to a climate; it “rearms” in answer to a rival who has been busy. Japan buying Tomahawks, standing up a Joint Operations Command, and selling frigates to Canberra isn’t a country adjusting the thermostat, it’s one reading the room and the map. And the room, from Vladivostok to Taiwan, has got a good deal noisier.

The tell you’re circling is simple. “Adapting” spares everyone the awkwardness of a proper noun. It is the diplomatic equivalent of describing a burglary as an unplanned redistribution of the silver.

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
7h

I mentioned previously that I was in Nagasaki in March and had a ring side view of the Mitsubishi yards.

Suzutsuki was getting underway, Haguro, Ashigara and Natori were getting Botox and their nails sharpened. There were 2 FFM's fitting out and a 3rd in dry dock.

Everywhere I looked was squared away and menacing.

The Japanese enjoy a collective and nationalist approach to their defense and have very minimal qualms about military posturing or worrying about hurting any feelings.

I wish we shared a common vision like that here in the states.

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