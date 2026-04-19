While the Maduro snatch-n-grab focused everyone’s attention on the Western Hemisphere for a moment, once again, global events moved attention elsewhere. Regardless of where the news of the moment may be, the economic and political situation in Central and South America is getting renewed attention on a scale not seen in a long time.

On this week’s Midrats Podcast, we’re going to dive right in with our guest, Colin Dueck.

We go live at 5 PM Eastern for a full hour. You can listen live and join the live chat at this link.

If you’re reading this after the show, check the Substack later Sunday for podcast links.

Colin is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he is focusing on the interconnection between US national security strategies and party politics, conservative ideas, and presidential leadership. He is also a professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, where he is the faculty adviser for the Alexander Hamilton Society. A senior nonresident fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, he has also served as a foreign policy adviser on several Republican presidential campaigns.

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