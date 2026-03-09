While the once-great Royal Navy continues to scour the piers for enough duct tape and bailing wire to get a destroyer underway, it appears that—literally—the entire French Navy is getting underway.

As she has done before, she is moving east in response to another crisis in Lebanon where there are a lot of French citizens and the general disquiet in the Eastern Mediterrenean. This time, as a side-show to the Israeli-American conflict with Iran, as it appears a final move is going to be made against Hezbollah by the Lebanese.

How much of the fleet? Well, it appears that if it can leave the pier, it is going.

Via Cap-Hornier,

Nearly the entire fleet is at sea: 19 of the 23 main surface fleet ships.

The CdG, 3 PHA, 13 frigates, and 2 replenishment ships.

The only ships of the French Navy in the naval bases are those in technical stoppage. 2 FREMM, one FLF, and one replenishment ship

This is unsustainable, for any navy.

Via Xavier Vavasseur at Naval News,

The current geopolitical situation in the Middle East is putting a lot of pressure on the French Navy. FREMM frigate Languedoc is tasked with the protection of Cyprus. In addition, France announced that two surface combatants would join the European mission ASPIDES in the Red Sea. One of them could be FREMM frigate Provence which Naval News boarded during DIMDEX 2026 in Qatar in January. All Mistral-class LHDs are currently deployed: Dixmude set sails on 17 February 2026 for the Indo-Pacific as part of the “JEANNE D’ARC 2026” mission. It is unclear if the LHD is still in the Mediterranean or closer to Djibouti. First-in-class ship Mistral is currently participating to NATO exercise COLD RESPONSE 26 in Northern Europe, and Tonnerre just set sails today. According to local eyewitness, most “first rank combatants” have left Toulon naval base and most piers in the naval base are empty.

There is a lesson here—a more exaggerated version of the US Navy’s “well, the Nimitz’s last deployment wasn’t really her last…” news earlier this week.

Yes, you can on paper have a significant navy, but is she for show, or for fight? You can sortie your entire fleet…once…but then you are all out of options. They do have to come back, but if your mission is not done, who will replace them onstation?

What readiness and maintenance bill will need to be paid when the fleet does come back? We all know that when everyone goes to sea, not everything—from a readiness point of view—should have gone to sea.

March will be an interesting month.

