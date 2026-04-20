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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
7hEdited

Shiver me timbers, If there's prize money to be had, let me grab me sword and 1911 and I'll follow ye all to hell and back !

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Karl H Bernhardt's avatar
Karl H Bernhardt
7h

Great article! My first ship in 1978 was USS Piedmont (AD-17). In its 1944 commissioning garb it sported two 5 inch guns for defense. These and all defensive armament were removed years before my tour. So in WWII there was no such thing as an unarmed Navy ship, regardless of its role. r/Karl

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