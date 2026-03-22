CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Nurse Jane's avatar
Nurse Jane
6h

Ahoy CDR Salamander, AAPD Cpl Slattery came! I pled the 5th!

Hopefully, Attorney Brendan Callahan will successfully argue for an immediate restraining order against Margret Pemberton Convey (MPC), 6019 First Avenue, Deale MD 20751.

Golly, I am 50% Jewish!

I own the best waterfront property in Masons Beach, Section R, Lots 3&4.

I won’t let her Egyptian Catholic or Christian “pretenders” move me from my land!

Yes? I’ll be on Midrats!

We have a Chesapeake Bay and Bridge to protect! God Bless America! Nurse Jane

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Adm leggoff's avatar
Adm leggoff
5h

Should be very interesting today, hopefully some ideas to open the strait!

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