March Midrats Podcast Free-for-All
...we've got 'ya covered...
After a series of great guests, the Midrats Podcast returns this week with the ever popular, “Free-for-All” format!
It’s just Mark and me for the full hour as we discuss the latest developments from the Iranian conflict and elsewhere.
As always, if you can join us live, hop in the live chat and suggest your own topics, or direct questions to us.
5-6 PM Eastern this Sunday. You can join via this link.
If you’re reading this after the show, check the Substack later for the updated podcast links.
See you in a few!
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Ahoy CDR Salamander, AAPD Cpl Slattery came! I pled the 5th!
Hopefully, Attorney Brendan Callahan will successfully argue for an immediate restraining order against Margret Pemberton Convey (MPC), 6019 First Avenue, Deale MD 20751.
Golly, I am 50% Jewish!
I own the best waterfront property in Masons Beach, Section R, Lots 3&4.
I won’t let her Egyptian Catholic or Christian “pretenders” move me from my land!
Yes? I’ll be on Midrats!
We have a Chesapeake Bay and Bridge to protect! God Bless America! Nurse Jane
Should be very interesting today, hopefully some ideas to open the strait!