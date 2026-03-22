After a series of great guests, the Midrats Podcast returns this week with the ever popular, “Free-for-All” format!

It’s just Mark and me for the full hour as we discuss the latest developments from the Iranian conflict and elsewhere.

As always, if you can join us live, hop in the live chat and suggest your own topics, or direct questions to us.

5-6 PM Eastern this Sunday. You can join via this link.

If you’re reading this after the show, check the Substack later for the updated podcast links.

See you in a few!

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