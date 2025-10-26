CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dilandu's avatar
Dilandu
Oct 26

If you ask my - outsider - opinion, it was a perfect storm of three main factors:

* The overreliance on "free market" economy - too optimistic assumption, that private contractors could do everything better than government-owned facilities, and there would ALWAYS be private contractors capable & interested in taking the job;

* The traditional priority of internal politics over external in US power struggle - all external interests are always viewed through the prism of "what would the voters think about it?" During Cold War, the stable external - existential - threat temporarely wrestled US politics of its fully introverted worldview. But as soon as Cold War ended, there weren't any factors to hold American politics from becoming totally populistic.

* The "end of the history" worldview - the assumption that USA dominance in post Cold War world would not be challenged in foreseeable future, and no peer opponent would arise, so any possible inefficiences in American war machine simply don't matter;

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donald Vandergriff's avatar
Donald Vandergriff
Oct 26

Another outstanding column sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture