CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sluggo's avatar
Sluggo
13m

“…unless you are in the Free State of Florida where the high is expected to hit 80F or so.”

Depends upon which part of The Free State of Florida you’re in. But that’s ok. Once you pass Orlando, the further south you go, the more northeasterner you get 😉

Reply
Share
Nurse Jane's avatar
Nurse Jane
27m

Yes, let’s all join in… that song by Bing Crosby… “Oh the weather outside is frightful…”

Yes, sleet is falling atop the three inches of snow…which I have not shoveled…

Homestead, “Forevermore by the Bay”, Masons Beach, Waterfront, Section E, three and four ( Section E, Lots 3&4 with Private Pier!) Deale, Maryland 20751. Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay…America, East Coast, the USA…

On my Hospital Bedroom Window shelf is a mother of pearl purse given to me by my Aunt Shirley. I reminded her of the young Nancy Regan. I could sing and dance too, just like Aunt Shirley! Broadway New York and Hollywood, and HBO are in our Family, the Schneider, Jewish genes as well as the Blake Sottish genes! Thank you for posting, I’ll watch now! Nurse Jane

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture