Mid-Winter Melee, on Midrats
the weather outside is frightful
No need to force yourself to head outside in this horrible weather—unless you are in the Free State of Florida where the high is expected to hit 80F or so.
Let not your heart be troubled—we’ve got you covered.
Catch up on all your maritime and national security concerns this Sunday afternoon from 5-6pm Eastern with a LIVE Midrats Podcast.
From Davos to the Friday Defense Strategy dump to whatever comes over the transom, we’ve got you covered.
You can join LIVE at this link.
If you are reading this after the show, no problem. Just refresh the Substack later Sunday night for the podcast upload.
“…unless you are in the Free State of Florida where the high is expected to hit 80F or so.”
Depends upon which part of The Free State of Florida you’re in. But that’s ok. Once you pass Orlando, the further south you go, the more northeasterner you get 😉
Yes, let’s all join in… that song by Bing Crosby… “Oh the weather outside is frightful…”
Yes, sleet is falling atop the three inches of snow…which I have not shoveled…
Homestead, “Forevermore by the Bay”, Masons Beach, Waterfront, Section E, three and four ( Section E, Lots 3&4 with Private Pier!) Deale, Maryland 20751. Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay…America, East Coast, the USA…
On my Hospital Bedroom Window shelf is a mother of pearl purse given to me by my Aunt Shirley. I reminded her of the young Nancy Regan. I could sing and dance too, just like Aunt Shirley! Broadway New York and Hollywood, and HBO are in our Family, the Schneider, Jewish genes as well as the Blake Sottish genes! Thank you for posting, I’ll watch now! Nurse Jane