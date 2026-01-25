No need to force yourself to head outside in this horrible weather—unless you are in the Free State of Florida where the high is expected to hit 80F or so.

Let not your heart be troubled—we’ve got you covered.

Catch up on all your maritime and national security concerns this Sunday afternoon from 5-6pm Eastern with a LIVE Midrats Podcast.

From Davos to the Friday Defense Strategy dump to whatever comes over the transom, we’ve got you covered.

You can join LIVE at this link.

If you are reading this after the show, no problem. Just refresh the Substack later Sunday night for the podcast upload.

