From the Sea of Azov, Strait of Hormuz, Ankara, to the South China Sea - don’t miss today’s LIVE Midrats Podcast from 5-6pm Eastern.

You can join the live session and contribute the chat room at this link.

In our melee format, Mark and I have our list of topics, but if you join the live show chat, you can ask us questions or even suggest a topic we cover.

Live…not net.

If you are reading this after the show, check the Substack later Sunday night for all the podcast links.

Don’t miss it!

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