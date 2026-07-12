CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nurse Jane's avatar
Nurse Jane
4h

Shipmates, many thanks to those who shared with me!

My son is “Alive”! I’ve advised him to follow USAF Protocols and his Leadership.

Q: any chance S.C. Senator poisoned on his trip to/from Ukraine?

Q: who was Mrs Mitch McConnell meeting with in the PRC? This is very important…

Let’s gen-up our Eagle Eyes…Americans in Maryland are being laid-off, foreigners are being given visas to work in America, in AI.

Shipmates close to Davidsonville, Maryland, please count the number of adults and children living in the large homes owned by corporations and rented to foreign tenants, some three (3) families to a home.

I still have not gotten a good answer for why that young Israeli pilot decided at that hour in the morning, … he couldn’t see the Bowie Air Field. What was on their minds? Who paid for that excursion. My condolences to the families. NJ

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture