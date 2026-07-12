Midrats Mid-July Melee!!!
...what's going on in the world? We've got you covered.
From the Sea of Azov, Strait of Hormuz, Ankara, to the South China Sea - don’t miss today’s LIVE Midrats Podcast from 5-6pm Eastern.
You can join the live session and contribute the chat room at this link.
In our melee format, Mark and I have our list of topics, but if you join the live show chat, you can ask us questions or even suggest a topic we cover.
Live…not net.
If you are reading this after the show, check the Substack later Sunday night for all the podcast links.
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Shipmates, many thanks to those who shared with me!
My son is “Alive”! I’ve advised him to follow USAF Protocols and his Leadership.
Q: any chance S.C. Senator poisoned on his trip to/from Ukraine?
Q: who was Mrs Mitch McConnell meeting with in the PRC? This is very important…
Let’s gen-up our Eagle Eyes…Americans in Maryland are being laid-off, foreigners are being given visas to work in America, in AI.
Shipmates close to Davidsonville, Maryland, please count the number of adults and children living in the large homes owned by corporations and rented to foreign tenants, some three (3) families to a home.
I still have not gotten a good answer for why that young Israeli pilot decided at that hour in the morning, … he couldn’t see the Bowie Air Field. What was on their minds? Who paid for that excursion. My condolences to the families. NJ