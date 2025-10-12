Midrats October Melee
Summary
In this episode of Midrats, the hosts discuss a range of topics related to national security, military strategy, and current events. They reflect on the 25th anniversary of the USS Cole attack, analyze the ongoing dynamics in the Middle East, and explore the implications of military presence and partnerships. The conversation also delves into submarine capabilities, logistics challenges, and innovations in supply chain solutions. Additionally, they touch on mine warfare, military pay issues, and the Navy’s upcoming 250th anniversary, concluding with a debate on the relevance of battleships in modern warfare.
Show Links
Japan Will Arm Its Submarines With Long-Range Cruise Missiles, Thomas Newdick at TWZ.
Can the President Pay Troops During a Government Shutdown?, at GovFacts
Hypersonic-Armed Destroyers and Submarines are Relocating to Hawaii, Carter Johnson at Naval News.
Fighting China, Fast and Slow: The Real Logistics Challenge in the Taiwan Strait, Maximilian K. Bremer and Kelly A. Grieco at Foreign Affairs
U.S. Guided-missile Sub Makes Rare Appearance in the Philippines, Sam LaGrone at USNI News.
The Battleship Continues to Haunt the US Navy, by James Holmes at The National Interest
Takeaways
The USS Cole attack marked a significant turning point in U.S. military operations overseas.
Current peace efforts in the Middle East may provide a unique opportunity for stability.
Military presence in strategic regions is crucial for maintaining alliances and deterrence.
Submarine capabilities are essential for modern naval warfare and need to be prioritized.
Japan’s military developments indicate a shift in regional security dynamics.
Logistics challenges remain a critical concern for U.S. military operations.
Innovative supply chain solutions are necessary for sustaining military forces in conflict zones.
Mine warfare is an underappreciated aspect of naval strategy that requires attention.
Military pay and accountability are fundamental responsibilities of leadership.
The Navy’s 250th anniversary serves as a reminder of its historical significance and ongoing evolution.
Chapters
00:00: Introduction
03:40: Reflecting on the USS Cole Attack
10:27: Current Middle East Dynamics and Peace Efforts
15:22: Military Strategy and International Relations
20:11: Logistics Challenges in Modern Warfare
29:33: Creating Targeting Problems in Warfare
32:29: Addressing Cargo Capacity Challenges
33:23: Leveraging Allies for Shipbuilding
35:37: The Importance of Mine Warfare
37:10: Ensuring Military Pay During Budget Crises
41:06: Supporting Military Relief Organizations
43:44: Celebrating the Navy’s 250th Anniversary
46:50: The Debate on Battleships’ Relevance
53:13: Future of Naval Warfare and Technology
Not that there is not room for (much) improvement but the US does do logistics better than anyone else. At least we have never killed whole armies by neglect the way Alexander the Great did or reduced them to armed gardeners the way the Japanese did or left the winter clothing sitting on rail sidings back in Poland.
Good Afternoon CDR Salamander,
Glad you are feeling upbeat about Melee Midrats today. My question is:
Is it correct protocol to write SECDEF Hegseth. I understand he is the Secretary of War. I asked my son, 03 Captain in our USAF, politely speaking, my son said “I have no idea.” My comment to that, sharing with you, CDR Salamander, doesn’t the USAF Command in Charleston S.C. refer to our “Secretary of War”? How do the 04, 05, 06’s refer to Pete Hegseth?
I want to use proper protocol when mentioning important people. Thank you so much. Nurse Jane or… if you prefer “Commander (LCDR) Swann”. God bless you, Mark and our complement of “Ship’s Crew.