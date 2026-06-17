CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
2h

The Royal Navy is in a sad state of (mis)managed decline and all for financial reasons. Given the current welfare state in the UK and their inability to control it, national defense is definitely a secondary or tertiary concern. The UK Defense Secretary John Healey recently resigned and straight up said so. Kier Starmer and Labour are never going to fix this, nor will the Liberal Democrats or Green parties (I have little hope for the Conservatives either - perhaps Reform can).

So what do we do? Hope they can fix this on their own? Fund parts of the Royal Navy the way we used to fund parts of the Royal New Zealand Air Force?

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Paul Withington, II's avatar
Paul Withington, II
2h

The UK has botched many things. They’ve invested so heavily in “renewable energy” sources their electric control systems can’t maintain 50Hz properly, endangering the nation’s heavy electrical equipment; plus making electric power so expensive many industries are shutting down in the UK. Their beloved National Health System can’t provide proper health care (my 2 year old granddaughter has seen a pediatrician just once in her lifetime and the primary care doctor didn’t know proper dosages when prescribing a medicine — he had to ask ChatGPT). And Labor Party just keeps digging.

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