CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rocco's avatar
Rocco
1h

Over 2 decades ago, I was privy to intel which indicated that Iran planned to develop nuclear warhead capable IRBMs to threaten European capitals like Madrid and Paris. The long term plan was ICBMs.

The fecklessness of the current Spanish, UK and French governments is breathtaking.

Reply
Share
campbell's avatar
campbell
2h

I believe we saw this movie before......Turkey denying overflights of their territory when Gulf War was kicking off........

yep, more carriers. based in CONUS, I concur. But.......(sorry if this gets old).....flying carriers, able to deploy direct from Kansas to anywhere on the globe within 100 hours. seems to me that the speed of creating those (months compared to years for marine vessels) and their low costs/low manning......would be a fine match for BIG loads of LUCAS, neh?

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture