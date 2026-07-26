With increased defense spending becoming the new normal and growing uncertainty on the alliance’s eastern front as the Russo-Ukrainian War enters its fifth summer, the Ankara NATO summit was more than just a photo-op.

Returning to the Midrats Podcast to discuss the major takeaways will be Jorge Benitez.

You can join us LIVE today from 5-6 PM at this link.

If you are reading this after the show, refresh the Substack page late Sunday night and you’ll find all the podcast links ready for you.

Dr. Jorge Benitez is Associate Professor of International Relations at the Marine Corps Command and Staff College.

Before he joined the faculty of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Dr. Benitez served as a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, where he regularly briefed senior US and foreign officials on national security issues. Earlier in his career, he served as Assistant for Alliance issues to the Director of NATO Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He also worked on international security issues at the Department of State and the Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis. You can follow his coverage of security issues on X @NATOSource.

Dr. Benitez received a B.A. with honors from the University of Florida, where he majored in both Political Science and History. He later graduated with an M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a Ph.D. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

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