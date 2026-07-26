CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Richard
4h

It is so successful that it is still in existence 35 years after the reason for its existence went away. I don't really think Europeans arming up, assuming they actually do it, is a win for the US. Crazy people are itching for a war with Russia which naturally we will have to bail them out of. Or they could turn their weapons against their own people or us.

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