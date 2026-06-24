CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
10h

I did my share of time with NATO.

Italy and Germany.

The tours were great but I came away with a very low of opinion of NATO as a fighting force.

After recent events, I am convinced that NATO is not only worthless but harmful to our interests.

Time to ditch this baggage.

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Captain Mongo's avatar
Captain Mongo
9h

Really good synopsis, thank you!! As to umlauts: I have been known to say "Angora" and even (gasp) "Constantinople". Don't get me started on "Hawaii".

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