CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
2m

It’s time to finish off the Islamic Republic once and for all.

I understand that the president is a businessman and he doesn’t want to see infrastructure destroyed let alone allow 90 million people to become destitute and he would prefer a peace full resolution.

However he is dealing with religious fanatics who will fight to the bitter end and will take everything and everyone along with them in their desire for martyrdom and paradise. They see any hesitation on our part as weaknesses to be exploited. Khomeini once said Iran is nothing but Islam is everything.

The president should channel his inner Churchill and Reagan and tell the American people that our aim was to put an end to this evil regime. Higher gas prices are a pittance compared to an atomic bomb in LA or NYC.

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David's avatar
David
5m

Interesting question: since this proclamation—as you say—appears to have been issued by the IRGC, which is neither a sovereign state nor a recognized government…surely any action they take is—under black-letter international law—piracy?

I mean…if one of the drug cartels announced their intent to keep the US out of the Caribbean…wouldn’t we treat them as pirates?

And if my view is correct…would the US not be altogether justified in eradicating any assets—military or civilian—the IRGC might use in furtherance of their declaratory purposes?

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