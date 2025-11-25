CDR Salamander

TrustbutVerify
27m

Seems like there is room for training some of those 100M Christians to protect themselves...from Boko Haram AND if the government tries to come down on them. Tell Tinubu we are going to help set up private, armed security teams - a lot of them - for the Christians and that they will be watched and under our protection if attacked. Secure the soft targets and make it sting if the Islamists try to attack...don't be easy meat. God finds many ways to walk you through the lions den...sometimes it is people protecting you from the lions in his name.

Aviation Sceptic
26mEdited

CDR Sal, on target, fire for effect. To misquote your article: "You may not be interested in the jihad, but the jihad is interested in you." At its most basic form, Islam is like a cuckoo bird. It kicks out the residents actively and sometimes violently (like Nigeria). Alternatively (or concurrently) via immigration and "out reproducing" the residents it forces them out socially, economically, and politically (see Europe and Dearborn, MI). A major tenant of this political ideology masquerading as a religion is that it is "okay to lie to infidels". Once you get what you want, any agreement you made with resident leftists becomes null and void. (See London and Brussels). OBTW, the Catholic Church is complicit in this, as high ranking Vatican officials like Cardinal Parolin have framed this as a "social conflict, not religious, between herders and farmers". As a lifelong Catholic, that's hard to stomach. The Vatican seems to feel taking a "go along to get along" approach is more profitable, and by doing so they will be "eaten last". Not sure dhimmitude is a road to salvation.

