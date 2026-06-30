CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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CDR Salamander
2h

Editor’s Note: I just realized that I set this up such that only paid subscribers could comment. That was not my intention and will not be the standard going forward. I will correct this later today to open in up for all. Sorry for any frustration this oversight of mine may have caused.

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
7h

CDR Sal, thanks for doing the hard work of digging into this document at a detailed enough level to understand what's in it. Not an easy, or pleasant task. These are baby steps at the legislative level to actually get something done. Your truly disturbing report on the past, present, and current trajectory of the UK navy weighs heavy on my mind. History does not repeat, or rhyme, but patterns of human behavior (and empires) certainly do. Our recent past in DoW(D) may not support creating actual capability for our warfighters, but it has created a lot of personal wealth for recently retired flags, the "Prime" defense contractors, and the legislative branch. It has to be pointed out that "admiring the problem" is very profitable as a low effort, low risk (no CAPEX build of manufacturing capabilities required). IOW, high ROI for all concerned...except the warfighter and nation. The UK studied their problems to death, and eventually industrial and national will atrophied to the point of what appears to be no return. Here's hoping we see the lesson before us, take heed, and actually do something. If war comes in 2027, non bueno, and no material impact, but perhaps a demonstration of being serious will give an opponent pause. Fingers crossed...

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