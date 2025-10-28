I’m old enough to remember when the Fourth Fleet AOR was the sleepy island of misfit toys. Well, as the irreplaceable Ian Ellis informs us,

America’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departed Split, Croatia, en route to SOUTHCOM. After the carrier strike group crosses the Atlantic, ~19-23% of the deployed US Navy fleet will be in theater.

As expected, his graphic tells the story.

We are all hearing things and seeing things. Best stick to what is in open source. For every hand you see, there are ten more moving.

At this moment, there is one place the U.S. military is taking consistent military action. That place is in the Western Hemisphere against drug cartels caught in the open sea transporting poison north.

As for Venezuela, it has a population roughly that of Texas, and is about the size of Texas and Oklahoma combined.

We are not going to war with Venezuela. Might we spank Tren de Aragua harder? Perhaps.

Should you keep a weather eye out south? 100%.

