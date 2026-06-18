CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Richard Lowe's avatar
Richard Lowe
2m

Get UR Ass in the Grass.

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John Graveen's avatar
John Graveen
6m

URAS, really? pronounced your ass? This is BETTER?

For ships, that are supposed to deploy, why don't we concentrate on why all of our installed equipment on ships and subs requires stupidly more maintenance that anything commercial. Sailors run their ass ragged doing PMS or actually fixing stuff. How do we suddenly make SRAS that don't need ANY PMS or maintenance during deployment? If we actually know how, why aren't we using it everywhere? I suspect it's because we don't.

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