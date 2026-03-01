Hard to think of a better time to have a Midrats Podcast Free-for-All.

2026 continues to produce more content than we know what to do with, but we’ll give it our best.

Join Mark and me this Sunday LIVE from 5-6pm Eastern at this link.

As always, we’ll have the show chat going if you’d like to join the conversation or ask us a question.

If you’re reading this after the show, refresh the Substack later tonight for the uploaded podcast.

Leave a comment

Share