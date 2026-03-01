CDR Salamander

I personally look forward to an actual civil discussion of "what's the same" and "what is different" as to how this administration is using force vice prior administration actions. Because, from my perspective, it IS different, YMMV. What comes of it, remains to be seen. And that is worth talking about.

Iranian Navy - both Republican and IRGC's - predictably were totally passive, doing nothing. It would be much more interesting, if Iran stationed at least a token force (frigate and submarine, and supply units) in Indian Ocean prior to hostilities. The presence of even small Iranian force would hamper USN's deployment, forcing them to maneuver in such way to stay at safe distance - after all, it's never advisable to put carrier into enemy range, even if the enemy is significantly inferior! - and control all civilian traffic, in case Iranians would try to blend with merchant ships (that's how HMS Glamorgan sneaked upon USS Coral Sea during exercises in 1980 - the destroyer managed to close with carrier into Exocet range without being detected).

Of course, with the start of hostilities the Iranian surface units in sea would be quickly destroyed - but firstly, it would distract American attention at least a while (much more than just by staying in harbors and dying there), and secondly, the submarine would have time to quickly dive and disappear. And having a submarine on the loose in Indian Ocean - even just diesel-electric one - would force USN to divert even more assets to hunt for it.

