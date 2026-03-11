CDR Salamander

Tom
13h

If Truman had recalled MacArthur to a hero's welcome after Inchon and then put Ridgway in charge, I suspect that at the very least North Korea would be much smaller, and it might not be there at all.

Of course, then we might have ended up with President MacArthur instead of Eisenhower, which would have been worse.

M. Thompson
13hEdited

I first read of Ridgeway for his leadership in Boy’s Life magazine for Korea, but this makes sense. A man of uncompromising integrity.

I wonder how many outside of his staff knew of his opposition to an operation he was prepared to carry out.

