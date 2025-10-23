CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mattis2024's avatar
Mattis2024
Oct 23

While we are at it. How about Cashing every officer who is given an over the top send off.

We need some good old humiliation for those who waste resources and command time planning and hosting over the top send offs.

Make Cashiering Great Again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Pete's avatar
Pete
Oct 23

Even worse are the commanding officers who have lots of medals but are extremely parsimonious when it comes to rewarding their own people. I have seen good sailors not reenlist out of frustration for having nothing to show after a tour of duty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
159 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture