In this conversation, the hosts and Palantir’s Head of Defense Mike Gallagher and Head of Shipbuilding and Naval Programs Matt Babin discuss the integration of AI and advanced manufacturing techniques in shipbuilding, particularly focusing on the role of Palantir’s ShipOS in transforming shipyard operations. They explore the generational gap in expertise within the industry, the importance of optimizing workforce efficiency, and the collaboration between NAVSEA and the Maritime Industrial Base Program. The discussion also touches on legislative support needed for modern shipbuilding and the challenges faced in submarine maintenance and production.

AI and software can enhance traditional shipbuilding processes.

ShipOS integrates various aspects of shipyard operations.

Bridging the generational gap is crucial for shipbuilding.

Workforce efficiency can be optimized through better planning.

Legislative support is needed for consistent funding in shipbuilding.

Software tools can help decision-makers understand costs better.

The shipbuilding industry must attract younger talent.

00:00: The Future of Shipbuilding and AI Integration

03:55: Transforming Shipyard Operations with ShipOS

10:31: Bridging Generational Gaps in Shipbuilding Expertise

12:00: Optimizing Workforce Efficiency in Shipyards

18:24: Advanced Manufacturing Techniques in Shipbuilding

20:48: Leveraging Commercial Technology for Naval Advantage

25:51: Collaboration Between NAVSEA and the Maritime Industrial Base Program

33:42: Legislative Support for Modern Shipbuilding

44:32: Addressing Challenges in Submarine Maintenance and Production

